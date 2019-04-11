Athletics' Frankie Montas: Records quality start
Montas (2-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.
Montas held a no-hitter through four innings prior to allowing two home runs to the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning to also erase his shutout. He did rebound to strike out the side in the sixth inning to complete his quality start, though he generated only eight swinging strikes in a favorable matchup. Nevertheless, Montas has displayed progression through three starts this season, notching a 14:4 K:BB and allowing six earned runs in 17 innings of work.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid effort in loss to Astros•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires six strong in victory•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes starting rotation•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes stellar case for spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires four strong in win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...