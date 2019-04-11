Montas (2-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Montas held a no-hitter through four innings prior to allowing two home runs to the first three batters he faced in the fifth inning to also erase his shutout. He did rebound to strike out the side in the sixth inning to complete his quality start, though he generated only eight swinging strikes in a favorable matchup. Nevertheless, Montas has displayed progression through three starts this season, notching a 14:4 K:BB and allowing six earned runs in 17 innings of work.