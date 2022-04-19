Montas (2-1) earned the win over Baltimore on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings.

Montas held the Orioles to just four baserunners and one run through six frames, but he threw his final pitch with the score tied 1-1. Fortunately for the right-hander, Oakland found its offense in the bottom of the sixth, producing four runs to put Montas in line for the victory. After allowing five runs and taking the loss against Philadelphia in his first appearance of the campaign, Montas has earned back-to-back wins while yielding just two earned runs over his subsequent 12.1 innings. He's line up to make his next start at home against Texas on Saturday.