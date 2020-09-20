Montas, who was reinstated from the paternity list Friday, is slated to draw his next start in the three-game series against the Dodgers that begins Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Montas was placed on the paternity list Monday, a day after suffering his fourth loss of the season against the Rangers. The right-hander is trying to right the ship before the postseason, but in the Dodgers, he'll draw about the toughest assignment this side of the Yankees with which to attempt do that. More details on exactly which day Montas will take the hill should be available in coming days.