Montas (4-2) took the loss Monday as the A's were downed 9-4 by the Red Sox, giving up seven runs (only one earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

Boston did most of their damage in the third inning, scoring six runs after a Jurickson Profar throwing error botched what might have been an inning-ending double play -- after which Montas committed his own error to load the bases and tee up the Red Sox rally. The shoddy defense at least saved the right-hander's ERA, and Montas will take a 2.97 mark and 30:10 K:BB through 33.1 innings into his next start Sunday in Pittsburgh.