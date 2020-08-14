Montas was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Giants due to upper-back tightness.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Montas has been excellent in his first four starts this season, posting a 1.57 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Jesus Luzardo, who had been expected to start Saturday, will start Friday in his place.
