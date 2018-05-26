Montas will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics are looking to give Trevor Cahill, who recently returned from the disabled list, an extra day of rest before his next start, so Montas will be summoned from the minors to make a spot start. The 25-year-old owns a 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through nine starts (41 innings) with the Sounds this season. He struggled to a 7.03 ERA across 32 innings of relief with the A's last season, so expectations should be tempered for his 2018 big-league debut.