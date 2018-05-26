Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for spot start Sunday
Montas will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics are looking to give Trevor Cahill, who recently returned from the disabled list, an extra day of rest before his next start, so Montas will be summoned from the minors to make a spot start. The 25-year-old owns a 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through nine starts (41 innings) with the Sounds this season. He struggled to a 7.03 ERA across 32 innings of relief with the A's last season, so expectations should be tempered for his 2018 big-league debut.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Notches first spring win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stretching out as starter•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Mixed bag in multi-inning appearance•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Touched up for pair of runs in MLB return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....