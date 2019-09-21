Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for suspension return
Montas (suspension) is eligible to return for Wednesday's game against the Angels, although there's no definitive word on his projected usage over the final five games of the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin unsurprisingly offered nothing in the way of a framework for how the right-hander might be deployed after 80 games away from the team. However, it's worth noting Montas has been on a normal throwing schedule recently at the team's minor-league complex in Arizona, and that his arm is currently stretched out to approximately a 100-pitch workload. That potentially puts Montas in play as a multi-inning relief asset for Melvin, but it also leaves the option of a spot start open if the Athletics are able to clinch a playoff spot before the final day of the regular season and want to hold one of current co-aces Sean Manaea and Mike Fiers back for a Wild Card Game start
