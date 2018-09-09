Montas is slated to officially be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander's return to the big leagues was delayed by a technicality in the collective bargaining agreement. However, he's now set to be added to the big-league roster after 10 days have passed since his most recent demotion to the Sounds. Montas could see action as both a reliever and starter during what remains of the regular season.