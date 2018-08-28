Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set to join rotation Thursday
Montas will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Montas will enter the rotation in place of the injured Sean Manaea, who was diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis Tuesday and shut down indefinitely. Through 10 major-league starts this season, Montas owns a respectable 3.75 ERA. Manaea and Brett Anderson (forearm) could both be sidelined for an extended period, so Montas has a chance to stick in the rotation down the stretch.
