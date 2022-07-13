The Athletics plan to have Montas (shoulder) make his return to the rotation for a start Saturday or Sunday in Houston, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Montas, who hasn't started since July 3 due to right shoulder soreness, will be available to pitch in the Athletics' final series before the All-Star break after he completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday without incident. The Oakland coaching staff is still weighing whether to give Montas an additional day of rest following the bullpen session, but he's not expected to face any major workload restrictions regardless if he takes the hill Saturday or Sunday. His upcoming start could be one of his final ones in an Oakland uniform, as Montas should be one of the most sought-after arms ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.