Montas is expected to be ready to begin the 2021 season in the rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas had been dealing with some mild residual breathing issues after he tested positive for COVID-19 in February, but he recently hit 98 mph during a sim game. Manager Bob Melvin said that the team "didn't see any ill effects" during his throwing session. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should open the season in the rotation and could potentially serve as the team's Opening Day starter.