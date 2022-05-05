Montas allowed four hits and one walk while striking out six across seven scoreless innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Montas was dominant for his entire outing, as he scattered three singles and a double across his seven innings of work. He wasn't prolific in terms of strikeouts, though he does have at least six punchouts in five of his six starts this season. Montas has also allowed two or fewer earned runs four times to begin the campaign, resulting in a 3.44 ERA across 36.2 frames.