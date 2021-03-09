Montas, who is still ramping up to his Cactus League debut after an earlier bout with COVID-19, is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game sometime this week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday without setbacks, setting up the opportunity to face live hitters. Montas has reported some mild residual breathing issues from his recent illness, but he's considered to be very close to full health at this point.