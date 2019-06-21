Montas was handed an 80-game suspension Friday after testing positive for PEDs, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

This is a huge blow for the Athletics, as Montas has undeniably been their top starter so far this year. He's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 97:21 K:BB across 90 innings, but he won't be eligible to return until the last week of the regular season in September.

