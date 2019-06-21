Athletics' Frankie Montas: Slapped with 80-game ban
Montas was handed an 80-game suspension Friday after testing positive for PEDs, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
This is a huge blow for the Athletics, as Montas has undeniably been their top starter so far this year. He's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 97:21 K:BB across 90 innings, but he won't be eligible to return until the last week of the regular season in September.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stellar in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans nine in ninth win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Whiffs 10 in victory•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid in seventh win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Too generous in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Tosses six shutout frames•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...