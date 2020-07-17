Montas, whose three-inning stint in a simulated game Monday manager Bob Melvin described as 'borderline electric", is the favorite to draw an Opening Day start, Jerry McDonald of The Mercury News reports. "He's got all the talent in the world. His stuff is some of the best I've seen," rotation mate Mike Fiers said. "For him I think it's all mental, just throwing strikes and trusting his stuff in the zone. Before everything went down last year he was one of the best pitchers in the league. I'm excited to watch him."

Montas' chances of cutting the proverbial ribbon on the 2020 regular season for the Athletics have likely been improved by Fiers' slightly delayed arrival in summer camp, but the right-hander certainly has the stuff befitting a staff ace. The 27-year-old worked around an 80-game suspension last season to post a 9-2 record, 2.63 ERA and 103:23 K:BB in 16 starts, and he's remained on the right track with a perfect ERA in three Cactus League outings and impressive velocity in bullpen sessions and simulated games in summer camp.