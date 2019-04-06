Montas (1-1) took the loss Friday as the A's fell 3-2 to the Astros, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander wasn't quite as sharp as in his 2019 debut, throwing 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Montas was able to minimize the damage despite putting runners on base in four of his five frames. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Baltimore.