Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid effort in loss to Astros
Montas (1-1) took the loss Friday as the A's fell 3-2 to the Astros, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander wasn't quite as sharp as in his 2019 debut, throwing 59 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Montas was able to minimize the damage despite putting runners on base in four of his five frames. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires six strong in victory•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes starting rotation•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Makes stellar case for spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fires four strong in win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong bid for rotation spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...