Montas allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk across three innings in a Cactus League loss to the Cubs on Friday. He struck out four.

Montas' biggest mistake resulted in a solo home run by Willson Contreras in the second inning, but he was otherwise encouragingly sharp for the second time in as many spring starts. The right-hander has posted an impressive 6:1 K:BB across six Cactus League frames. and Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports he was able to hit 96-98 mph with his fastball/sinker while also using his splitter effectively and crossing the 50-pitch threshold Friday.