Montas (7-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three in a 4-2 victory over the Angels.

The right-hander was in fine form as he delivered his eighth quality start of the season, keeping the Angels off the board for five innings until Shohei Ohtani took him deep in the sixth. Montas hasn't suffered a loss since late April, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB over his last 36.2 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Rangers.