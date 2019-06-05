Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid in seventh win
Montas (7-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three in a 4-2 victory over the Angels.
The right-hander was in fine form as he delivered his eighth quality start of the season, keeping the Angels off the board for five innings until Shohei Ohtani took him deep in the sixth. Montas hasn't suffered a loss since late April, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 39:9 K:BB over his last 36.2 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Rangers.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Too generous in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Tosses six shutout frames•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Just misses first complete game•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans season-high seven•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sabotaged by shaky defense•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...