Athletics' Frankie Montas: Starting Wednesday against Halos
Montas will start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This is the first day he is eligible to return from suspension, and the A's will waste no time handing him the ball. The team wanted to keep him working as a starter given the success he had in the role earlier this year. He is fully stretched out and obviously well rested. Montas wouldn't start the wild-card game (that will be Mike Fiers or Sean Manaea) but he could be a part of the rotation for the ALDS if Oakland advances to that round.
