Montas recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on four hits across eight innings against the Rays on Thursday, but he did not factor into the decision.

The emerging right-hander undeniably deserved his 10th win of the season going by his numbers, but the Athletics weren't able to break through for a memorable comeback win until the bottom of the ninth inning. Montas nevertheless continued to delight fantasy owners with another dominant performance, one in which he notched a whopping 17 swinging strikes over his efficient 93 pitches. The 26-year-old has truly hit his stride over his four June starts, not allowing more than two earned runs in any of them while recording at least nine strikeouts in three consecutive outings. Thursday's no-decision snapped a three-start winning streak for Montas, but he still hasn't been hit with a loss since April 29, a span of nine outings. He'll look to get back on the victory train against the Cardinals either next Tuesday or Wednesday.