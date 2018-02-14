Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stretching out as starter
Montas will be stretched out as a starter during spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas appeared in 23 games out of the bullpen for the A's in 2017, posting a 7.03 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 32 innings. The greatest area of concern was his erratic nature that saw the right-hander allow 10 home runs and 20 walks during that time, but he does have the ability to strike batters out, as he recorded a 10.1 K/9. Although he will get an opportunity to try his hand as a starter, expect Montas to wind up back in the bullpen, barring a strong spring performance.
