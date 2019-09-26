Montas gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings in a no-decision agains the Angels on Wednesday.

In his return from an 80-game suspension, Montas allowed a solo home run in the second inning but fired four scoreless frames to register the quality start. The 26-year-old seemed to show no rust, providing optimism for 2020 with a fine performance. Montas finishes the season with a 9-2 record with a 2.63 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 96 innings.