Athletics' Frankie Montas: Strikes out six in quality start
Montas gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings in a no-decision agains the Angels on Wednesday.
In his return from an 80-game suspension, Montas allowed a solo home run in the second inning but fired four scoreless frames to register the quality start. The 26-year-old seemed to show no rust, providing optimism for 2020 with a fine performance. Montas finishes the season with a 9-2 record with a 2.63 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 96 innings.
