Montas (2-2) took the loss to the Rangers on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over 7.1 innings.

This was a tough-luck loss; Montas hung zeros on the scoreboard through seven, with the only runs against him scoring after he exited the game (the second on a slide interference call at home plate no less). Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with what Montas is providing. He has a 3.28 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB through four starts.