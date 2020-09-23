Montas (3-5) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three.

Montas made his first start since Sept. 13 after going on paternity leave last Monday, but the right-hander was unable to use the extra rest to halt his recent struggles. He yielded a season-high three home runs in the loss and failed to reach the fifth inning for the fourth time in his last six starts. Montas lines up to start Oakland's final game of the season against Seattle on Sunday as he attempts to get back on track heading into the playoffs.