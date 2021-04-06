Montas (0-1) gave up seven runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning four across 2.2 innings in Monday's loss against the Dodgers.

Montas couldn't have wished for a worse season debut, as he faced one of the deepest lineups in all of baseball and wasn't able to get out of the third inning -- he recorded eight outs and allowed seven runs. Montas, who was slowed down towards the end of spring training due to a ripped cuticle, will attempt to bounce back in his next start -- scheduled for April 10 on the road against the Astros.