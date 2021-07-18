Montas (8-8) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus Cleveland.

Montas had little trouble until Cleveland scraped two runs together in the fifth inning. Oakland never pulled even, leaving Montas with his first loss since June 21. The 28-year-old has a 4.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 112:29 K:BB through 106 innings this year. The right-hander will try to get back in the win column during next weekend's series in Seattle.