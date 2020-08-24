Montas allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.2 innings Sunday against the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Montas allowed a three-run home run to Shohei Ohtani in the third inning, spoiling his outing. Though he allowed only one other run, Montas showed a concerning inability to find the zone -- he began only 11 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike and only 56 of his 96 total pitches went for strikes -- on his way to another subpar outing. Since missing a start due to back tightness, Montas has allowed worked only 6.1 innings across two outings while allowing 13 earned runs. For the season, he now has a 5.22 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 16 walks across 29.1 frames. Montas will look to get back on track in his next turn through the rotation, currently penciled in for Friday at Houston.