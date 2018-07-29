Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes loss after 4.1 innings
Montas (5-3) lasted just 4.1 innings Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in the 3-2 loss to Colorado. He took the loss while striking out six and giving up a home run.
Montas allowed three earned runs for the third time in his last four outings, bumping his ERA up to 3.75 this season. He allowed a two-run homer off the bat of Tom Murphy in the second inning before Ryan McMahon drove in another run in the third. Montas will carry a 39:19 K:BB into Saturday's start against Detroit.
