Montas (5-3) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Astros.

Montas struggled out of the gate by surrendering three hits, one walk and both of his earned runs in the opening frame. However, he managed to settle in from there and allowed only four singles and one free pass across his final four innings. Despite racking up six strikeouts, Montas backed those punch outs with only eight swinging strikes on 98 total pitches. Across 47 innings for the season, Montas has maintained a 4.79 ERA with a 45:13 K:BB across 47 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start Monday against the Mariners.