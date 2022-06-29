Montas (3-8) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The right-hander has given up only two runs on six hits over 14 frames in his past two starts, but he didn't pick up a win in either outing. Montas wasn't at his best Tuesday but still pitched well, delivering 63 of his 105 pitches for strikes while generated 12 whiffs. He has a 3.20 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 99:24 K:BB through 16 starts this season, and he tentatively lines up to next take the mound Sunday in Seattle.