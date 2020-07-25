Montas did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Angels, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings.

Making his first Opening Day start, Montas stayed strong until the fourth inning. After issuing back-to-back walks, the 27-year-old gave up his first run of the game via an RBI single to Brian Goodwin. Despite an 80-game suspension last season, the right-hander had a breakout campaign during which he went 9-2 with a career-best 2.63 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 16 starts.