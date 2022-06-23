Montas allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over eight shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Montas got through 7.1 no-hit innings before allowing two-out singles to Adam Frazier and Luis Torrens. In the ninth, Zach Jackson and A.J. Puk combined to walk four batters, which combined with two wild pitches to waste Montas' gem of a start. The right-hander had one of his worst outings of the year last week versus the Royals, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back quickly. He has a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 92:22 K:BB through 89.2 innings in 15 starts this year. He's projected for a tough road start versus the Yankees next week.