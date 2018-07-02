Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes second loss of season
Montas (4-2) took the loss against the Indians on Sunday, giving up three earned runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings, striking out six and walking none as Oakland eventually fell 15-3.
It wasn't a terrible final line for the right-hander, but he had no chance at picking up a win as his bullpen ended up getting blown up for 12 earned runs after he departed the contest in the fifth inning. Montas has been rocked in a couple of his starts, which has skewed his ratios a bit, as neither his 3.83 ERA or 1.46 WHIP are especially spectacular numbers. It should be noted that he's been solid aside from those two meltdowns, however, with four quality starts in his other five outings.
