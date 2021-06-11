Montas (6-6) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Royals despite allowing just three runs (two earned) on five hits across 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Montas has gone 1-4 over his last five starts, but he owns a 3.54 ERA and impressive peripheral stats in that span -- a 1.32 WHIP, a 10.9 K/9 and a 2.3 BB/9 -- meaning he's pitched better than what his ERA indicates of late. He might have just two quality starts since the beginning of May, but Montas has been remarkably consistent on the mound. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Angels.