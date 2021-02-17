Montas has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not in camp to begin spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Montas was dominant in 2019 but struggled last season with a 5.60 ERA and 60:23 K:BB over 53 innings. The right-hander ended the season on a high note with a 13-strikeout performance against the Mariners, but he'll be sidelined to begin spring training after manager Bob Melvin revealed Wednesday that he's dealing with COVID-19. It's not clear whether he's experiencing symptoms, and a timetable for his arrival at camp hasn't been revealed. When he's fully healthy, Montas should serve as one of the top starters for the Athletics.