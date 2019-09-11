Athletics' Frankie Montas: Throws 90 pitches Tuesday
Montas (suspension) threw 90 pitches at the A's spring training complex Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He apparently looked great in Oakland during a recent workout, but it remains to be seen whether he will return as a starter or reliever. Clearly he is building back up to return as a starter if necessary, but the A's already have seven starting pitchers on the active roster. Montas will be eligible to return Sept. 25.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Gearing up for late-season return•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Slapped with 80-game ban•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stellar in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans nine in ninth win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Whiffs 10 in victory•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Solid in seventh win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...