Montas (suspension) threw 90 pitches at the A's spring training complex Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He apparently looked great in Oakland during a recent workout, but it remains to be seen whether he will return as a starter or reliever. Clearly he is building back up to return as a starter if necessary, but the A's already have seven starting pitchers on the active roster. Montas will be eligible to return Sept. 25.

