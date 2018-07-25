Athletics' Frankie Montas: Throws five innings in no-decision
Montas allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in five innings against the Rangers on Tuesday, striking out three and walking two in a no-decision.
Just called up from Triple-A Nashville, Montas threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes and surrendered just two extra-base hits -- a double and a home run -- on the evening. Montas has now made nine starts on the year and sports a 3.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP with a 33:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings. While his peripherals aren't great, he figures to remain in the rotation mix given the injuries to Oakland's pitching staff. His next start would be a matchup with the Rockies in Denver.
