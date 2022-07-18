Montas (shoulder) responded "really well" to Saturday's aggressive bullpen session according to manager Mark Kotsay, and the right-hander has a chance to make a start in one of the games in Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Saturday's bullpen session was expected to have significant bearing on the Athletics' immediate post-All-Star-break plans for Montas, and this latest news certainly seems to indicate the right-hander is trending in the right direction. Montas is likely to test his shoulder out again at some point during the All-Star break in order to facilitate a final decision on whether or not he can return to action during Thursday's twin bill against Detroit.