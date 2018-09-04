Montas is expected to work the middle innings during Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Montas was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday after getting the nod Thursday, but after Doug Melvin stated that Montas will get some work Tuesday, it appears the Athletics will make a move prior to the ballgame. He's served as starter for Oakland in 2018, going 5-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 63.2 innings (11 outings).