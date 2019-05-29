Montas allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in four innings while striking out five and taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.

It was an uncharacteristic lack of control from Montas, with the five walks a season high through 11 starts. It was also his shortest start of the season. Montas has a 2.81 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 64 innings. He takes a 6-2 record into next Tuesday's rematch with the Angels in Anaheim.