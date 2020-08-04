Montas (1-1) earned the win in Monday's 11-1 victory over the Mariners. He tossed seven innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Montas delivered his best outing of the season by a wide margin, as he notched his first quality start of the campaign while recording a season-high nine strikeouts. He will carry a 2.25 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for Aug. 8 at home against the Astros.