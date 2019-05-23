Montas (6-2) threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits and two walks to earn a victory against the Indians on Wednesday.

For the fifth straight start, Montas has dropped his season ERA, which is an incredible feat considering it sat at 3.10 just five outings ago. During this stretch, Montas did allow seven runs against the Red Sox on April 29, but six of them were unearned. Therefore, over his last 31 innings, he's yielded only six earned runs. He's also struck out 26 hitters in the last 20.2 frames. Overall, Montas is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 60 innings this season. He will make his next start against the Angels on Tuesday.