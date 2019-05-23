Athletics' Frankie Montas: Tosses six shutout frames
Montas (6-2) threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits and two walks to earn a victory against the Indians on Wednesday.
For the fifth straight start, Montas has dropped his season ERA, which is an incredible feat considering it sat at 3.10 just five outings ago. During this stretch, Montas did allow seven runs against the Red Sox on April 29, but six of them were unearned. Therefore, over his last 31 innings, he's yielded only six earned runs. He's also struck out 26 hitters in the last 20.2 frames. Overall, Montas is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 60 innings this season. He will make his next start against the Angels on Tuesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Just misses first complete game•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans season-high seven•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Tosses six strong innings•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sabotaged by shaky defense•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruises to fourth win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Picks up third win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...