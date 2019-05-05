Montas surrendered one run on five hits and struck out five over six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Pirates.

Montas allowed his only run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, and although he certainly pitched well enough to win, the offense failed to spot him enough run support. The 26-year-old has yet to give up more than three earned runs in a start this season and owns a 2.75 ERA with a 35:10 K:BB over 39.1 frames in 2019.