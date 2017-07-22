Montas struck out one and allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk over one inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets.

Montas' return to the majors was far from smooth, as he surrendered a 360-foot shot to Michael Conforto that extended the Mets' lead to 7-3 at the time. The fire-balling right-hander brings plenty of swing-and-miss upside, but inconsistency has been his biggest drawback, even down at the Triple-A level; the 24-year-old posted four scoreless efforts in his most-recent stint at Nashville, but also gave up 10 earned runs over a late-June/early-July three-appearance stretch.