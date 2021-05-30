Montas (5-5) took the loss Saturday as the A's were downed 4-0 by the Angels, giving up four unearned runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

With the game still scoreless in the top of the fifth inning and runners on the corners, David Fletcher hit a grounder to Matt Olson, who threw home attempting to cut down the runner from third. Aramis Garcia couldn't handle the toss and was charged with an error, ending Montas' shutout bid, and the rest of the Angels' runs came later that inning with two outs. The right-hander still saw his ERA fall to 4.45, and he'll take a 63:17 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing.