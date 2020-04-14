Athletics' Frankie Montas: Unblemished ERA in spring
Montas allowed two unearned runs across 5.2 innings over three Cactus League starts before spring training was suspended.
The hard-throwing right-hander didn't allow that pair of runs until his third and final appearance of spring, which came against the Brewers on March 8. Although he naturally didn't get fully stretched out due to the abrupt interruption in play, Montas will presumably have a chance to do so during any ramp-up period to the 2020 season. He's expected to slide into the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Sean Manaea to start the season, although he arguably generated an ace-quality performance during a 2019 campaign in which he lost 80 games due to a PED suspension.
