Montas (2-5) allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. He didn't walk a batter, and he took the loss.

Montas was strong in this contest, but Chas McCormick tagged him for an RBI single and a solo home run. That was enough to send Montas to a hard-luck loss, his fourth in the his last eight starts since his most recent win. The right-hander has now posted three games without issuing a walk, though one of those was an injury-shortened start. He's at a 3.20 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 71:15 K:BB through 64.2 innings. The 29-year-old is projected to face the Red Sox at home this weekend.