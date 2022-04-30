Montas registered a no-decision during Friday's 9-8 loss to the Guardians, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

Montas pitched well aside from the third inning, when a single and two walks set the table for an Andres Gimenez grand slam, as the only other damage was a Jose Ramirez solo shot in the first. The 29-year-old has delivered three dominant performances and two subpar ones which has led to a mediocre 4.25 ERA despite a 0.98 WHIP. Montas is set to pitch during next week's series against Tampa Bay.