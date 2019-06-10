Montas (8-2) yielded three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk in six innings Sunday, fanning 10 batters and taking the victory over Texas.

Montas was gifted an 8-0 lead through four innings and took full advantage. His 10 strikeouts tied a career-high that he set last month. The 26-year-old is enjoying a breakout campaign with a 2.84 ERA and a 79:20 K:BB across 76 innings this season. Montas will face the Mariners at home Saturday.