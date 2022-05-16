Montas (2-4) was handed the loss during Sunday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Montas was dealt what proved to be the crushing blow when Shohei Ohtani tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning. The 29-year-old rebounded to hold Los Angeles scoreless through the remaining five innings, striking out a season-best 12 batters with an impressive 22 swinging strikes in the process. Montas has now received a total of nine runs of support during his past five starts, all Oakland losses, and will look to return to the win column with a rematch against Los Angeles scheduled for next weekend.